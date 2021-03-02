Alumina Limited (AWCMY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 on March 26th

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

