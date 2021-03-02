Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Short Interest Update

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALLVF remained flat at $$6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Altice Europe has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About Altice Europe

As of January 26, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Next Private B.V.

