Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing Sells 6,081 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.22, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

