Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing Sells 6,081 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.22, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
