Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $418.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

