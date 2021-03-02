Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $59,643.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,009 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

