AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.19.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

