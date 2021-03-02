Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $39.23 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,228,000. DouYu International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 90,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

