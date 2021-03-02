Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $104.63 Million Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,633,000. Inphi comprises approximately 4.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Inphi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $42,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPHI traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

