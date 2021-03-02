Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Seacor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Seacor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,478. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $863.98 million, a P/E ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

