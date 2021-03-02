Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,114,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 108.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,079.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,952.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,719.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.