Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,076.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,961.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,726.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

