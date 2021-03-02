Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland Sells 8,084 Shares

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $40,905.04.

Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $39,519.72.

AHPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

