Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 55,409 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,261 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Lyft worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 867,262 shares of company stock worth $43,495,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

