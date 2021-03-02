Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.71 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

