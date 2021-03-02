Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after purchasing an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,441,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

