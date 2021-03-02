Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $29,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

