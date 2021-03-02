Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 156,056 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.98% of Annexon worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

