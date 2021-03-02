Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALLK stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.