All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One All Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $276,708.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

