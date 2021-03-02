Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,780 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $339,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 131,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,240. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.17. The firm has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

