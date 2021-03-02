Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $474.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00286203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.06 or 0.02598904 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,574,726 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

