Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 570,640 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,640 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,274,992 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

