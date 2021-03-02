Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $55.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.