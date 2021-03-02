Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 3,028 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 800,530 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

