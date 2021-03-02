Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,232,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,795. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

