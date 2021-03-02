Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 760 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,587. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

