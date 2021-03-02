Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 3,685 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 1,033,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.