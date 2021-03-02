Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 21,837 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 2,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

