Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 789,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

