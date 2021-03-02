Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

