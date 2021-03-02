Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKZOY. Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,675. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

