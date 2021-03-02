Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $486.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

