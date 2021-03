Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 77.7% in February

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the January 28th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.52. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

