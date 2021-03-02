Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

