Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

