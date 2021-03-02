Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $196.42 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

