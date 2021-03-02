Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.12.

Shares of ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

