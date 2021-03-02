Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.12.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $196.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

