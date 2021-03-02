Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

