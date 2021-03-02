AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml Sells 500 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Deml also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $126,410.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00.

AGCO stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in AGCO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

