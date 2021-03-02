Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.14.

TSE AFN traded down C$2.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The stock has a market cap of C$740.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$42.49.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

