Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AENZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

