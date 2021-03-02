Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Raised to $19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.21 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

