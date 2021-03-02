Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

