Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

