Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $217.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

