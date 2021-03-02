Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 10,924 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21,667.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

