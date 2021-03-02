Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

