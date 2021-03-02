Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 612 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

