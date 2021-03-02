Advisor OS LLC Invests $495,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,027,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,514,352. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

